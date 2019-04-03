Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has declared the 2019 Technical Certificate Course (TCC) examination result on April 2nd, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the BSE Telangana official website, bsetelangana.org.

BSE Telangana had conducted the TCC examiantion from February 18th to February 21st, 2019 and the hall ticket for the exam was released on February 6th, 2019.

How to check the TCC 2019 exam result:

Visit the BSE Telangana official website. Click on the link to check the TCC result. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result page. Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Download’. The result will get downloaded which can be printed out for refernce.

TCC examination is conducted for Lower and Higher Grades for Drawing and Tailoring and Embroidery. Students have to clear the class VII to be eligible to appear in the exam.

The application process for the exam was conducted in the month of November and December 2018 and the exam was supposed to be held in January 2019 which was postponed to February 2019.