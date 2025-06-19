Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025, held on June 15, 2025. The answer key is available for both the two-year B.Ed. and four-year integrated BA B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. courses. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now access the provisional answer key on the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in .

The objection window for the Rajasthan PTET 2025 answer key is open from June 19 to June 21, 2025, until 11.59 pm. Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question to submit objections.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to view Rajasthan PTET 2025 answer key

Visit the official website ptetvmoukota2025.in Under Important Links, click on the appropriate answer key link View, and download the answer key To submit objections, select the appropriate course link from the homepage Click on ‘Fill Objection Form’ Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit

Direct link to answer key for PTET-2025.

Direct link to answer key for Integrated-2025.

