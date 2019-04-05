Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the application process for the 2019 recruitment of Gazetted positions from today, April 5th. All the candidates who are interested in apply for the various gazetted positions can do so at psc.ap.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment is April 16th.

The link for application was supposed to get activated on March 26th but was postponed for unknown reasons. It is not clear if the last day to apply will be adjusted accordingly.

The bulk of the vacancies are for Civil Assistant Surgeons in AP Insurance Medical Services which has 9 positions and Zila Sainik Welfare Officers in Sainik Welfare Services which has 6 positions. In total there are 31 vacancies divided into eight different positions.

Interested candidates can apply for the positions at the official website by clicking on the link to apply against the position on the home page. Alternatively, click on the link to access the application page. Candidates have to first register at the website before applying for the relevant position.

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification to check details of all the vacancies and the eligibility and qualification criteria. The notification can be accessed at the notification section or is available in this link.