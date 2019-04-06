‘Not aware’: Pentagon on Pak F-16 count after Feb aerial dogfight with IAF
The United States defence department on Friday said it was “not aware” of any investigation that was conducted to ascertain if Pakistan had lost an F-16 in a dogfight with Indian fighter jets on February 27
Foreign Policy magazine reported Thursday that US defence personnel conducted recently a physical count of Pakistan’s F-16s and found all in tact, none missing.
US-China trade negotiations progressing ‘very nicely’, says President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump said Thursday that US-China trade talks are progressing “very nicely” but that he insists on all US concerns being resolved or will not sign a deal.
“It looks like the deal is moving along very nicely,” he told reporters at the White House, where he was due to meet Chinese trade envoy Liu He later in the day.
South Korea Declares National Disaster As Winds Fan Giant Forest Fire
A giant forest fire swept across swathes of South Korea Friday, as authorities declared a rare national disaster, deploying 900 fire engines and tens of thousands of personnel to bring it under control.
Apocalyptic images on television and social media showed walls of flame lighting up the night, buildings engulfed in flames, and clouds of smoke billowing across hillsides during the day.