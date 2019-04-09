The online registration process Centralized Counseling for M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan./M.Des. (CCMT-2019) has started from April 8th and candidates can start applying at CCMT site - ccmt.nic.in. CCTM 2019 is coordinated by NIT, Rourkela and is a platform for candidates to apply for M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan./M.Des. programmes, based on their GATE score of years 2017, 2018 and 2019.

While the application process has started already, the last date for online registration and fee payment is April 26th till 11.59 pm. Further last date to submit online choice filling of colleges is April 29th till 11.59 pm. This counselling drive includes only limited number of participating institutes, hence candidates are advised to check the consider the list of institutes carefully before applying.

How to register online for CCTM 2019

Visit the CCTM official website - cctm.nic.in On the home page click on CCTM 2019: Online registration and fee payment link You will be directed to new page, use your GATE ID and password to login on the page Carefully fill out the application form, Chose courses, institutes and make the online fee payment Download the submitted application for future reference

The participating institutes in CCTM 2019 include all National Institute of Technologies (NITs), IIEST Shibpur, 8 IIITs, National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology (NIFFT) Ranchi, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) Vijayawada, University of Hyderabad, Central University of Rajasthan, Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET) Longowal, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Katra.

The CCMT was initiated in the year 2012 for centralized admission for PG programmes and the CCTM 2019 has option of online withdrawal and willingness change application. The governmental reservation policy on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) is also implemented by many of the participating Institutes/University, CCTM website states.