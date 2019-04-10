Tamil Nadu School Department will declare the 2019 board exam results for Class 12th (HSC) and Class 10th (SSLC) in the month of April itself, according to Times of India. The result for the HSC or the 12th class will be declared on April 19th, whereas the result for the SSLC (10th class) will be declared on April 29th.

Moreover, according to the report the results of the remaining classes, that is class 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th, will be declared on May 2nd. The results can be accessed at the official website of TN Results, tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in. The exact website might vary and Scroll.in will keep the readers informed of any updates.

Tamil Nadu School Department and Directorate General of Examination, Tamil Nadu, had conducted the 12th class examination from March 1st to March 19th. The 10th class examination was conducted from March 14th to March 29th, 2019.

In 2018, the board had declared the 12th class result on May 16th, 2018 in which the students had managed to score a pass percentage of 91.1%. The pass percentage among boys was 87.7%, while for girls it was much higher, at 94.1%.

Meanwhile, in 2018, the 10th result was declared on May 23rd, 2018 where the students got a pass percentage of 94.5% with girls scoring better than boys. Girls secured a pass percentage of 96.4% while boys managed 92.5%.