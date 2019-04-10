Staff Selection Commission has released the revised vacancy details for 2018 GD Constable recruitment drive today, April 10th, 2019. The total number of vacancies now stands at 58,737 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females. The details vacancy breakdown can be accessed at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The breakdown of vacancies is as follows:

SSC 2018 GD Constable Vacancy Force Male Female Total BSF 14436 2548 16984 CISF 180 20 200 CRPF 19972 1594 21566 SSB 8931 2025 10956 ITBP 3091 545 3636 AR 3076 1500 4576 NIA 8 0 8 SSF 372 75 447 Total 50066 8307 58373

The candidates can find further category- and force-wise breakdown of the 2018 GD Constable Vacancy in this direct link.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process stared in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953. The SSC conducted the first phase of the exam for the recruitment of GD Constable from February 11th to March 11th, 2019 and the result for the exam is expected to be declared on May 31st, 2019.