Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has stayed the PG Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2019 indefinitely. The notification regarding the postponement was released yesterday on the BCECEB website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. This new development comes unexpectedly as the board has not cited any reason for the postponement.

As reported earlier, BCECEB had started the application process for PG Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2019 from March 31st and the last date to apply for the same was set for April 5th. Further the board had rescheduled counselling schedule and the counselling was expected to begin from April 12th. Now that has been postponed indefinitely, as mentioned above.

The notification further goes on to add that PGMAC 2019 counselling could begin at time in future and the notice for that might be released just a day prior to the actual start date. Hence, candidates have been advised to keep a tab on BCECEB website regularly for any updates. Here is the direct link for notification released by the board on April 10th.

PGMAC process is conducted for admissions to courses offered by the universities and colleges in the state of Bihar. The admissions to medical courses offered in the state will be done based on the NEET PG scores. The list of NEET PG for all the candidates has been updated on the website, which can be accessed from this link. BCECE conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.