Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, (BIEAP) will be releasing the result of Intermediate 1st and 2nd classes today, April 12th, 2019, at 11.00 am. BIEAP had released a notification a couple of days ago that the Board will be releasing the result today at the official website, bieap.gov.in.

The board had conducted the Intermediate class examinations from from February 28th to March 17th, 2019 and now the result for the exam will be declared on April 12th. The date has not undergone any change due to the Lok Sabha election and the Board seems to have stuck to its original schedule.

How to check BIEAP Inter 2019 result:

1. Visit the BIEAP official website.

2. Click on the link for relevant intermediate exam result.

3. Enter the relevant details and press submit.

4. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

The notification, as report by TOI, stated that the result will be released of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year on 12.4.19 at 11 am at conference hall Room No. 209, Block 3, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.