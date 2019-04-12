BITSAT 2019 hall ticket has been released today, April 12th, 2019. All the students who have registered to appear for the BITSAT 2019 examination can download the hall ticket from the official website, bitsadmission.com. The BITSAT 2019 examination will be conducted from May 16th to May 26th, 2019.

BITSAT examination is a computer-based online test for Admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. Students can also seek admission for the Dubai campus through this online test. The exam will be conducted at 50 cities throughout the country and the slot booking option was activated on April 5th, 2019.

How to download BITSAT 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the BITSAT 2019 official page. Click on the link to download the admit card. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the hall ticket page. Enter the Application Number and Password and click on ‘Proceed’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

BITS Admission Test or BITSAT is conducted for admissions to BE, B.Pharm, and various MSc courses provided by the BITS institute. There are three campuses for BITS in India and a campus in Dubai. The result for the BITSAT 2019 is expected to be released on June 20th, 2019. The students are expected to upload their 12th class marks and enter the preference from May 16th to June 18th.