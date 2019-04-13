Union Pubic Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who have been recommended appointment under the Civil Services exam 2018. Kanishak Kataria who had topped the merit list has secured 1,121 marks in total followed by Akshat Jail who scored 1080 marks and Junaid Ahmad who managed 1077 marks.

UPSC had declared the final result of the Civil Services 2018 examination on April 5th in which a total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment according to the UPSC notification of which 180 candidates are recommended for IAS, 30 for IFS, 150 for IPS, and 384 for Central Services Group A, and 68 for Group B Services.

How to access UPSC CSE 2018 marks of recommended candidates:

Visit the official UPSC website. Click on the link to check the marks of the recommended candidates under ‘What’s New’ section. Click on the link under the document section to access the marks PDF. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the PDF. The PDF will contain marks of all the 759 candidates who were recommended for an appointment.

Of the 759 candidates recommended, 361 are from general category, 209 from OBC, 128 from SC and 61 from ST. A total number of 106 candidates have been placed in the consolidated reserved list. Apart from this, 109 candidates have been given provisional recommendations.