Kerala Public Service Commission has released the merit list for the recruitment of Higher Secondary School Teacher (JR) Political Science in Kerala Higher Secondary Education Department on April 12th, 2019.

All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round for the recruitment can check in the website, keralapsc.gov.in, if their name is featured in the final merit list.

A total number of 765 candidates from various categories have been placed in the merit list. Aparna C managed to top the merit list (Main List) by scoring 96.70 marks in total.

Reeja S was placed at the top in the Ezhava merit list, Saritha VV in the SC merit list, Simi Asha Jose in the ST merit list, Haseena K in the Muslim merit list, Christoris Y in the Latin Catholics/Anglo Indian merit list, Neethu Lekshmi GR in the OBC merit list.

The full merit list can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Latest News’ category. Find the relevant link and click on either the ‘View’ or ‘Download’ button to access the merit list PDF.

The final merit list was prepared after an interview round. The candidates had to first go through a round of written exam after which shortlisted candidates had to appear for an interview. The Ranked Merit List has come into effect from April 10th, 2019.