Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the revised result for the 2017 Sub-Inspector Main exam on April 12th, 2019. Apart from the result, a revised merit list and category-wise cut-off marks has also been issued. All the above details can be accessed at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The Commission has also issued a notification stating that the revised result was prompted after an order from the High Court. The previous result, which was declared on March 8th, had listed a total number 649 candidates but the new list has 749 candidates in the final selection.

The revised result/merit list and the notification for the same can be accessed under the Latest News Section of the official website. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the result PDF. The PDF also has information on category-wise cut-off marks and the merit list.

The MPSC had released the notification for the SI recruitment in 2017 for 650 vacancies and the initial result on March 8th had managed to fill 649 vacancies. Now, the new result has increased the number of vacancies and the number of shortlisted candidates to 749.