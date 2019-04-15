Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) in March had released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates to apply online for Junior Engineer vacancies. Interested candidate can apply for the 6,379 advertised JE post online on BTSC website - btsc.bih.nic.in until end of today as today is the last date for submitting online applications.

A detailed notification about the JE recruitment examination, syllabus and other information was made available by BTSC on its examination portal - pariksha.nic.in from March 11th, 2019. This recruitment drive is for hiring Junior Engineers with either Civil, Electrical or Mechanical specialization to be posted in various departments of Government of Bihar.

How to apply online for BTSC JE recruitment 2019

Visit the BTSC Official website - btsc.bih.nic.in On the home page, click on the recruitment tab followed by visiting the link for Pariksha Portal Alternatively here is the direct link for Pariksha Portal Click on apply now under the direct recruitment for Junior Engineer notification Choose your desired post and start with the registration process Complete the application and make the fee payment online After submitting the application, download the same for future reference

While there combined 6,379 vacancies, JE Civil accounts for the largest share with 5,815 posts. On the other hand JE Mechanical and Electrical have 432 and 132 vacancies respectively. Here is the direct link to notification PDF released by BTSC. Candidates must note that no tentative dates for admit card releases and exam date have been announced by BTSC. Hence, a separate notification in this regard is expected in near future on the commissions website.