SC asks Election Commission to review decision to put PM Modi biopic on hold
The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to watch the ‘PM Narendra Modi’, a biopic on the prime minister, and review its decision to put the movie on hold.
“We are informed that EC had no occasion to watch the movie or substantial part of it. The order passed on viewing the short trailer. We are not commenting on the merits of the order but we direct the EC to view the movie either by itself or authorised body and thereafter to give a thought to what petitioners have to say and then consider the matter for public viewing of the movie,” said the Supreme Court.
Not What We Said: Top court asks Rahul Gandhi to explain Rafale remark
Rahul Gandhi has been accused by the Supreme Court of misquoting it on its Rafale order and has been given a week to explain before the ruling BJP’s contempt case against him is taken up next Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi’s comments after Rafale order not part of our observations, says Supreme Court, seeks his response by Monday
Lok Sabha Election 2019: “Are You Aware Of Your Powers?” - Top court to EC
Upset over a series of violations of model code of conduct, the Supreme Court today pulled up the Election Commission of India, and asked a representative to be present in court on Tuesday, to explain its stand.
The Supreme Court will examine what powers the Election Commission has to punish those making hate speeches along religious lines during poll campaigns.
Specifically mentioning the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Chief Justice Gogoi asked whether action has been taken against Yogi Adityanath? The poll panel replied that the case has been “closed”.
American Airlines cancels 737 MAX flights for 4 months
American Airlines said Sunday that it would extend flight cancellations for Boeing 737 Max aircraft by four months while it waits for Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration to fix and recertify the planes’ flight-control systems.
Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said it is working closely with its airline customers in its effort to return the 737 MAX jets to flight.
China successfully tests world’s 1st armed Amphibious Drone Boat: Report
China has successfully tested the world’s first armed amphibious drone boat which the Chinese military analysts claimed could be used in land assault operations and is capable of forming a combat triad with aerial drones and other drone ships, according to a media report.
Having a maximum operation range of 1,200 kms, the Marine Lizard can be remotely controlled via satellites, an official said.
Mass production of iPhones to start in India, a shift from China
Foxconn Technology Group Chairman Terry Gou said the iPhone will go into mass production in India this year, a shift for the largest assembler of Apple Inc.’s handsets that has long concentrated production in China.
Gou said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited him to India as his Taiwanese company plans its expansion in the country.
Tiger Woods Masters win: Donald Trump, Barack Obama raise a toast
Golf legend Tiger Woods made a sensational comeback on Sunday as he won his 15th major title, ending an 11-year drought.
Woods fired a final-round two-under par 70 to finish on 13-under 275 for a one-shot victory that sealed his fifth Masters title, his first since 2005.