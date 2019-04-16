Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is expected to declare the 2019 OCES/DGFS (Scientific Officer) examination results today, April 16th, 2019. According to the original schedule, the result was expected to be declared on April 11th but the date was rescheduled for today. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, barconlineexam.in.

BARC had conducted the online examination scientific officers from March 9th to March 15th. The recruitment is done based on the exam scores and GATE scores. Candidates were supposed to upload the GATE scores by March 27th, 2019. Based on the scores of both the exams, the result will be declared.

There are also slight modification in other dates related to the recruitment. The selection of interview slot now will be conducted from April 17th to April 21st, and the interviews have been rescheduled to be held from May 15th to June 15th. The list of finally selected candidates is expected to be released in the last week of June.

How to check the 2019 BARC Scientific Officer result:

Log in to the official BARC Exam website. Click on the relevant tab, either Science or Engineering. Click on the link for OCES/DGFS exam result. The result will be displayed.

After the selection process is complete, the candidates have to go through a training module. After the completion of training, candidates are appointed at one of the nuclear establishments. OCEG training is for one year and candidates become Group C Scientific Officer, whereas the DGFS training is for 2 years after which the candidates are appointed as Group A Scientific Officers.