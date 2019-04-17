Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) finally declared the result of OCES/DGFS 2019 result on April 16th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the exam for the Scientific Officer 2019 are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment. All the candidates can access the result at the official website, barconlineexam.in.

The result was first scheduled to be released on April 11th but was postponed to be released on April 16th. The result was released after 11.00 pm of April 16th. The online examination for online recruitment was conducted from March 9th to March 15th. The recruitment is done based on the exam scores and GATE scores.

The candidates can do slot booking for the interview round from today, April 17th until April 21st. The interview is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from May 15th to June 15th, 2019. The final result is expected to be declared in the last week of June 2019.

How to check the 2019 BARC Scientific Officer result:

Log in to the official BARC Exam website. Click on the relevant tab, either Science or Engineering. Click on the link for OCES/DGFS exam result. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the list of shortlisted candidates for Science and Engineering. Click on the link against the relevant stream. The PDF will show the list of shortlisted candidates.

After the selection process is complete, the candidates have to go through a training module. After the completion of training, candidates are appointed at one of the nuclear establishments. OCEG training is for one year and candidates become Group C Scientific Officer, whereas the DGFS training is for 2 years after which the candidates are appointed as Group A Scientific Officers.