“Only Because Of Sabarimala”: Top Court to hear plea on women in Mosques
The Supreme Court today said it will examine a plea for allowing entry of women into mosques without any restrictions, and issued a notice to the government, the Central Waqf Council and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board .
“We are hearing this case because of the Sabarimala verdict. We will see...” the top court said today.
Agreeing to examine the petition by a Muslim couple from Maharashtra tomorrow, the top court asked them whether they have been stopped by anyone when they tried to worship at a mosque
Private jets booked up across India to give PM’s campaign edge: report
India’s vast and chaotic election is being fought in the skies with private jets and helicopters.
Amit Shah, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party flew the length and breadth of the country on April 6 to give interviews and attend about half a dozen election rallies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cash-rich BJP booked most of the nation’s available private air fleet as early as three months back
Government asks Apple and Google to take down TikTok from App Stores
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reportedly asked Google and Apple to remove the Chinese video sharing application TikTok from their app stores.
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on April 3 passed an order directing the government to prohibit downloading of the TikTok app in the country.
Huge fire engulfs Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
The central spire, roof and much of the interior of Notre Dame Cathedral were obliterated Monday as a catastrophic fire spread within minutes through a building that has stood at the heart of Paris for more than 800 years.
China on India’s concerns: ‘BRI doesn’t involve territorial disputes
China on Monday said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) does not “involve territorial disputes” and is transparent, dismissing New Delhi’s concerns that a part of the connectivity project violates India’s sovereignty as it passes through Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).
India has consistently kept away from BRI — a project to connect China with Asia and Europe — because the CPEC, which is a part of it, passes through PoK.