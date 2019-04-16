Nalanda Open University (NOU) has released the schedule the 2019 B.Ed admission first list counselling today, April 16th, 2019. The counselling will start from April 17th, 2019 and will go on until April 30th, 2019. Each counselling session will process 1,800 candidates except for the last session on April 30th where 1,228 candidates will be process.

A total number of 35,428 candidates are eligible to participate in the first counselling for admissions to B.Ed first year course offered at various colleges and universities in the state of Bihar. The result for the entrance exam was declared on March 20th and the counselling process began on March 24th.

The candidates can access the counselling schedule at the official website where a link for the same is placed on the left panel. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the schedule.

The schedule is categorised based on roll number and also has details of all the documents that the candidates need to bring to the venue. The counselling process will be conducted at Gyan Bhawan, North Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

Earlier in the day, the University had released the cut-off marks for various colleges for both Government Teacher quota and Remaining seats.

After the candidates are allocated a seat, , the candidates have to pay Rs. 2000 as an acceptance-of-seat payment by April 30th, 2019. The admission process needs to be fulfilled on or before May 15th, 2019. The second round of allotment result is expected to be declared on May 5th, 2019.

There are around 350 colleges who will be conducting admissions for their programmes through this entrance exam. The list of colleges can be accessed in this link.