Nalanda Open University has declared the Bihar B.Ed Counselling cut-off marks for various colleges on April 15th, 2019. The cut-off marks for for both the Government Teachers quota and all the remaining seats were released separately. The candidates can check the cut-off marks for various colleges at the official website, biharcetbed.com.

The University also released document detailing the rules of seat allotment. The document for the rules can be accessed at the official website or candidates can click on this direct link to access it.

The university is expected to declare the first allotment result today. Once the allotment is declared, the candidates have to pay Rs. 2000 as an acceptance-of-seat payment by April 30th, 2019. The admission process needs to be fulfilled on or before May 15th, 2019. The second round of allotment result is expected to be declared on May 5th, 2019.

Candidates can get the details of the cut-off marks at the official website. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link to access the cut-off marks under Government Teacher Quota and Remaining Seats.

There are around 350 colleges who will be conducting admissions for their programmes through this entrance exam. The list of colleges can be accessed in this link. The entrance exam result for the Bihar B.Ed CET was declared on March 20th, 2019.