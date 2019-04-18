Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on April 17th released hall tickets for two of its upcoming recruitment exams. The hall tickets are for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Boilers and Deputy Executive Information Engineers and candidates who have applied for any of the above mentioned recruitment drives, can now download their respective admit cards from APPSC website - psc.ap.gov.in.

The tentative examination for both exams is April 25th and candidates can download their admit cards from APPSC site using their user ID and mobile number details. Official notification for Inspector of Boilers and Deputy Executive Information Engineers recruitment were released in December 2018 and the online application process was held over months of January and February 2019.

How to download hall tickets for APPSC recruitment 2019

Visit the official APPSC website - psc.ap.gov.in On the home page itself the hall ticket links are available Click on the recruitment drive you have applied for i.e either for the post of Inspector of Boilers and Deputy Executive Information Engineers Enter your user ID and registered mobile details and submit Your hall ticket will appear which will contain information about the exam centre, date and personal information Download and print out the admit card for future reference

There are a total of 5 vacancies for Deputy Engineer post and around 2,921 people applied for the same. On the other hand 940 candidates applied for the 3 Inspector Boilers vacancies. As per the official notifications, the commission conducts Screening Test in offline mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number. However now directly the main examination is expected to be conducted on April 25th. The main examination will be held online through computer based test comprising of objective type questions.