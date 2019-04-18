Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be declaring the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results today, April 18th, after 5.00 pm. The results website has been updated and it confirms the timing of the results. Along with the General Inter results, the Board will also be declaring the Intermediate Vocational exam results.

All the IPE results will be available at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from the above-mentioned websites, direct links to access the result can be found here for Server 1 and for Server 2.

The rumour mills were running at a full swing for the past few weeks about the exact date of the result. It was first anticipated that the results will be arriving on April 8th but the board clarified that the results will not be releasing before the Lok Sabha election voting in the state is concluded.

Then, many websites reported that the result will be releasing on April 13th. However, the board once again clarified that the result will be coming this week and the press and website would be updated at least a day before the result date. Finally, it was confirmed on April 15th that the result will be coming out today.

How to check the TS 2019 Inter result:

Visit the TS Inter results website. Click on the relevant link of the result that one wants to access results of. Enter the relevant details and submit. The result will be displayed.

This year, around 4.36 lakh candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams and around the same number of students of Inter second year. TSBIE had conducted the Intermediate examination from February 27th to March 18th, 2019, for Inter first year and from February 28th to March 18th for Inter 2nd year exam.