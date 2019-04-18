Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) Board has released the ITICAT 2019 admit card today, April 18th, 2019. The candidates who have applied to appear for the ITICAT 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE will be conducting the ITICAT 2019 examination on April 28th, 2019. The notification for the ITICAT 2019 was issued March 14th, 2019 and the application process went on until April 5th, 2019. Now, the admit card has been issued for the examination.

How to download ITICAT 2019 admit card:

Visit the BCECE Board official website. Click on the link to download ITICAT 2019 admit card under the ‘Online Application Forms’ section. ITICAT 2019 page will open where the link to download the ITICAT 2019 admit card available. Click on the admit card link Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the ITICAT 2019 admit card page. Click on the link download the admit. A pop-up screen would appear when candidates need to put Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

ITICAT 2019 entrance exam is conducted for admissions to ITI courses offered throughout the state of Bihar. There are a total number of 25,168 seats for which the examination will be conducted of which 2,923 are for women ITI colleges. The exam will be conducted at multiple centres spread throughout the state of Bihar.