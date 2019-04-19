Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has been accepting applications for the Sub-Inspector positions since March 20th and today, April 19th, is the last day to apply for the same. Candidates just have today to apply and participate in the recruitment process of SI of Police (TK, AR, TSP) at the official website, tnusrbonline.org. The notification is also available on the website.

The 2019 SI recruitment drive will be conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service. Out of the total 969 vacancies, mentioned earlier, 688 positions are for male candidates and 281 for female and transgender candidates. The detailed break-down of vacancies is available in the table below.

TNUSRB SI 2019 vacancy details Name of Post General/Men vacancies Women/Transgender vacancies Total SI of Police (TK) 462 198 660 SI of Police (AR) 193 83 276 SI of Police (TSP) 33 - 33 Total 688 281 969

The recruitment will be conducted in three stages - Written test, PMT/PET, viva-voce and special marks for NCC/Sports and any Medals in National Police Duty Meet. The date for written examination will be announced later.

Applicants must also note that out of the total vacancies, 20 percent quota has been reserved for Departmental applicants and 10 percent for Sportspersons quota.

How to apply for TNUSRB 2019 SI Recruitment:

Visit the TNUSRB website. Click on the ‘Application Form’ link under SI recruitment section. Go through the registration and application process and pay the application fees. Submit the application and take a print out of the submitted form for future reference.

The candidates can access the notification and information brochure under the SI recruitment section of the website, which will have more details on application process, reservation policy, eligibility criteria, qualification required among others.