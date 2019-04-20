Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) which conducts the TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)-2019, has released the hall tickets for upcoming exam today. The hall tickets are available for candidates starting today on wards until May 1st on EAMCET 2019 site - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can download their respective admit cards using their registration ID and date of birth details. Alternatively here is the direct link to download the EAMCET admit card.

The application process for this years EAMCET began from March 6th and continued till April 5th, 2019. However this last date is devoid of late fee charges and candidates who missed out on applying for EAMCET 2019 can still do so till April 28th with late fee charge of Rs 10,000. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 3rd on wards and go on till May 9th.

How to download EAMCET 2019 admit card

Visit Telangana State Council of Higher Education website - tsche.ac.in Click on EAMCET 2019 tab available on the left side You will be directed to EAMCET dedicated portal Click on the hall ticket link there, also direct link available here Use your application ID and password to access the hall ticket Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The exam is for three different streams and it will begin from May 3rd as mentioned earlier. Starting with the entrance test for engineering aspirants which will be held on May 3rd, 4th and 6th in two shifts. On the other hand, Agriculture and Medical applicants will have to take the test on May 8th and 9th. Also here is the detailed notification, linked here, from the official site for more details.