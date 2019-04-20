CJI Ranjan Gogoi on sexual harassment allegation: “Things have gone too far”
In an “extraordinary and unusual hearing” on Saturday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi took on the allegation of sexual harassment published against him by some online news portals.
US warns ‘India-based call centre scam industry’
The US government is taking aim at the “India-based call centre scam industry”. Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski has warned while announcing the extradition of an Indian citizen from Singapore allegedly involved in a multi-million dollar racket.
The fraud calls originating from India that are received by millions of Americans are hurting the country’s reputation as a hub for back office, tech support and call centre operations.
Sushma Swaraj Asks Over 500 Indians In Libya To “Leave Immediately”
As Libya’s capital Tripoli continues to be hit by violence, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday said that over 500 Indians are stuck there and suggested that they leave the city immediately.
Over 200 people were killed in Tripoli in the last two weeks since renegade Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar’s troops launched a strike to oust UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj from power.