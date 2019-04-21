Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recruitment drive for Assistant Administrative Officer recruitment 2019 began earlier from March 2nd and LIC is scheduled to announce the admit card for AAO preliminary exam tomorrow. The admit be available for candidates starting tomorrow i.e. April 22nd till April 30th. Once announced, all the candidates whose applications were successfully submitted before AAO online application deadline, will be able to download their respective hall tickets from LIC India website - licindia.in.

The ongoing recruitment drive by LIC India is to fill 590 vacancies for AAO posts and the last date to apply for this recruitment drive was March 22, our earlier report states. As per the official notification, applications were invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist/ IT/ Chartered Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha). The AAO vacancies for all five types of position varies and a detailed breakup of category wise and position wise vacancies can be accessed by candidates from the notification linked here.

How to download LIC India AAO prelims admit card 2019

Visit LIC India website - licindia.in At home page, go to the bottom links section and click on careers Then click on AAO recruitment 2019, followed by clicking on hall ticket link for AAO recruitment Enter your registration details along with DOB information to view your call letter Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

The preliminary online examination itself has been tentatively scheduled for May 5th and 6th, 2019 and call letters for the same from April 22nd to 30th, 2019. The successful candidates from the prelims will then have to appear for online Main examination tentatively expected on June 28th, 2019.