Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released call letter or admit card for the 2019 AAO recruitment preliminary examination a while ago today, April 22nd. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the call letter from the official website, licindia.in.

LIC will be conducting the preliminary examination on May 4ht and May 5th, 2019 and now the call letter has been released. The exam will consist of 100 questions consisting of Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language for 100 marks, though 30 marks for English language will be of qualifying nature and the marks in the English language will not be counted for ranking.

Candidates can get more details and a mock exam format in this link to get acquainted with the test pattern.

How to download LIC 2019 AAO prelimianry exam call letter:

Visit the LIC AAO Recruitment page. Click on the link to download AAO call letter. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the call letter download page. Enter the required details and submit. The call letter will be displayed which can be printed out.

LIC is conducting the 2019 AAO or Assistant Administrative Officer recruitment drive for a total 590 vacancies. The application process for the exam started on March 2nd and went on until March 22nd, 2019. Candidates who clear the prelim exam will qualify for the Main exam which is scheduled to be conducted on June 28th, 2019.