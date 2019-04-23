Director of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala will released the Kerala Plus Two, the class 12th exam, results by end of second week in May. In fact this information has been corroborated by an DHSE official and was reported by NDTV. The results are most likely to be declared by May 10th and all students who have appeared for the examination will be able to access their results online from DHSE website - dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to an official, DHSE is preparing to release Kerala Plus Two (Higher Secondary or Class 12 or Plus 2) result before the date it published the results last year, NDTV report says. The results for the last year 2018 were announced on May 10th by DHSE and hence we can expect the Kerala Plus Two result announcement anytime before May 10th. The results will be available for candidates on official websites like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala DHSE conducted both the Plus One and Plus Two examinations from March 6th to 27th this year and around 9 lakh candidates appeared for it. Last year, of the total 3.69 lakh students who wrote the exam, 3.09 lakh had passed in the exam. The overall pass percentage last year was 83.75.