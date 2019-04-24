The UP Board official have not given any update regarding the exact date when the 10th and 12th class board results will be coming out. Scroll.in had reported yesterday that the result will be coming out this week. Since then the official website where the result is expected to be declared has been activated for 2019 results for both 10th class and 12th (Intermediate) class.

The result is expected to be declared at the official website, upmsp.edu.in. The 10th class result can be checked in this direct link; whereas the 12th class result can be check in this direct link. It should be noted that the results have not been declared yet and thus the search is expected to not yield anything fruitful.

Like other years, the board is expected to declare the 10th and 12th results on the same day. A total number of 58 lakh students have participated in the exam of which 32 lakh appeared for the 10th class exam and 26 lakh for the 12th class exam.

As reported earlier, the final stages are being conducted in Delhi where officials from various regions have gathered to overlook the agency which processes this stage to avoid any untoward incidents, reports LiveHindustan.

The final stages involve making sure that all the relevant marks and scores have been listed in the mark sheet and no student is deemed absent in spite of them participating in the exam.

In the previous year, the board had declared the results for both the classes on April 29th, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12th was 72.43% and for 10th is 75.16%. Girls outperformed boys in both the exams with girls passing percentage for 12th being 78.8% and for boys 72.2%. For 10th class, 78.8% girls cleared the exam and 72.3% of boys.