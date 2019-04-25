RPF has declared the written exam result for the Ancillary Constable 2019 recruitment today, April 25th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam from any of the groups can check the official website, cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org, to check the result. All the successful candidates have now qualified for the PET/PMT stage of the exam.

A total number of 7,811 candidates have qualified for PET/PMT rom Group A, 12,340 from Group B, 57,991 from Group C, 22,833 from Group D, 1,480 from Group E, and 29,110 from Group F.

The result for all six groups, that is Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, and Group F are available currently at the official website. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link to access the results page after which they can click on the relevant group to check the roll number of all the successful candidates.

Howto check RPF Ancillary Constable 2019 result:

Visit the Official Website. Click on the link for ‘Qualified Candidates for PET/PMT’ Click on the relevant Group to access the result. A PDF will open which will have details of all the successful candidates.

RPF had released the notification for the recruitment on January 1st, 2019 and the application went through the month of January. The preliminary examination for various groups was held in the month of February and March. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 798 vacancies.