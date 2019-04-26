Rumour mill is in full force today reporting that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the 2018 GD Constable recruitment written exam answer keys. However, the SSC website has no update regarding the release of the answer keys or any update on when it is going to be released.

SSC had released the 2018 SI/ASI recruitment exam for Delhi Police, CISF, and CAPF answer keys on April 24th and the the deadline to raise objection for the same will close on April 27th. Going by the precedence of how SSC releases answer keys, one can assume that the GD Constable answer keys will be released after the current objection window closes.

Once the answer keys of GD Constable is released, the candidates can visit the SSC’s official website, ssc.nic.in, and click on the link for answer keys available under ‘Important News’ section. The PDF document will detail all the rule regarding objection and a link to check the answer keys, which can be accessed after feeding log-in information.

The notification for the SSC GD Constable recruitment drive was released in July 2018 and the application process started in the month of August 2018. The initial total number of vacancy was 54,953; however, it was later increased to 58,737 of which 50,666 are for males and 8,307 are for females.