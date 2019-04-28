Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB), largely known as CG Vyapam had previously invited application for teacher education programmes and today i.e. April 28th is the last date to apply for those courses. The courses include an integrated four year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed programme along with regular Pre B.Ed and Pre D.El.Ed course. Interested candidates have the opportunity to apply for any one of the above-mentioned programmes till the end of today on CPEB website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Applications will be accepted till 11.59 pm today, after which submissions will be considered invalid. The integrated four-year programme is termed as BBED 2019 while n the other hand, the Pre B.Ed, and D.El.Ed is referred to as BDED 2019. The entrance exam for both will be conducted on June 7th. The entrance will be held during the morning session from 10 am to 12.15 pm and the D.El.Ed exam will be conducted in the following session from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

A total of 27 districts have been assigned as examination centres and the admit card for the exams will be tentatively released on June 1st. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed to appear for the examination hence applicants will have to download their admit card and carry a print out of the hall ticket to the examination hall. Also admit cards will not be sent by post or any other modes.

How to apply for CG Vyapam teacher education entrance 2019