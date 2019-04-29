NTA is expected to declare the result for the JEE Main 2019 April examination by tomorrow, April 30th, 2019. The official notification of the JEE Mail April 2019 examination states that the result for the Paper I will be declared by April 30th and the result of the Paper II will be declared by May 15th, 2019. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

NTA had conducted the April JEE Main exam from April 7th to April 12th, 2019. The Paper I exam for admissions to BE and B.Tech courses was conducted on April 8th, April 9th, April 10th, and April 12th, 2019. The Paper II exam for admissions to B.Arch courses was conducted on April 7th, 2019.

Apart from the result, the NTA will collate the JEE Main result of January and April and release the ranking. The ranking will determine the eligibility of students for appearing for the JEE Advanced 2019 exam. JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to IITs. Candidate must be among the top 245,000 ranks in Paper I to be eligible to participate in the JEE Advanced exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 27th, 2019.

NTA had declared the JEE Main Paper I result for January exam on January 19th, 2019. The NTA also released a notification revealing the names of all the 15 individuals who have received 100 NTA scores in the exam.

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. The exams are conducted in multiple sittings and candidates have an option to choose the convenient date on which they would like to appear.