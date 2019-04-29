National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main April 2019 result today, April 29th, 2019. The candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main exam that was conducted in the month of April 2019 can check the result at the official website, jeemain.nic.in.

The merit list for the combined January and April JEE Main is expected to be released soon. NTA had declared the JEE Main Paper I result for January exam on January 19th, 2019. The NTA also released a notification revealing the names of all the 15 individuals who have received 100 NTA scores in the exam.

Candidates can check the scores in this direct link.

How to check JEE Main April 2019 scores:

Visit the JEE Main official website. Click on the link (direct link) to check the JEE Main 2019 scores. Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin at the respective places and click on ‘Login’. The scores will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. For admissions to IIT, JEE Advanced is conducted for candidates who clear the JEE Mains. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on May 27, 2019 and top 245,000 rank holders of JEE Mains are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced examination.