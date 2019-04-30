Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to release the final results for HSSC exam 2019 today on its website - gbshse.org. In fact, the board’s website at the moment redirects directly to the results page instead of the home page. The Class 12th board exam results for Goa are expected to be announced at 11 am today i.e April 30th according to reports by several credible organizations associated with Goa board for HSSC results.

The results page on the Goa board website contains several third-party site links that will host the result for Goa HSSC 2019. The board has associated themselves with results websites such as India results, Exam results, and Board Result Online sites. Apart from that, the Goa board has also collaborated with several news websites which will host the HSSC result for 2019. India Today, Jagran Josh, News Nation, Times of India education sites will host the result tomorrow once it is announced.

How to check Goa HSSC results 2019

Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org Currently the home page itself re-directs automatically to results section Also here is the direct link to results page Use any of the provided third party website links to see your HSSC 2019 results Check your results using student enrolment number and download the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to check your HSSC result 2019. Students can choose any of the available result sites to check their respective scores tomorrow. The Board exam was conducted from February 28 to March 26, 2019, in the state.