15 policemen, driver killed in maoist attack in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
Fifteen policemen and their driver were killed in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli today after a powerful explosion, set off by Maoists, blew up their vehicle.
An improvised explosive device (IED) blast was set off on a private vehicle when a team of the Quick Response Team of the police was on way to inspect a fleet of vehicles torched by Maoists earlier in the day.
This is the fourth Maoist attack in Gadchiroli, which borders Chhattisgarh, since the national election began in April.
Cyclone Fani heads to Odisha, poll code lifted in 11 districts
As Cyclone Fani gained strength and moved closer to the Odisha coast, the state was put on “yellow” alert by the weather department. The Odisha government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the state from tomorrow.
Authorities in Odisha also advised tourists to leave Puri by tomorrow evening and cancel non-essential travel to the districts likely to be affected on May 3 and May 4.
Japan New Emperor Naruhito Formally Ascends Chrysanthemum Throne
Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito formally ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on Wednesday, a day after his father’s historic abdication, and vowed to stand with the people as the country begins a new imperial era.
Naruhito officially became emperor at the stroke of midnight but the process will be formalised with the 10-minute ritual, which is off-limits to female royals -even his wife Masako.
The history of May Day
May 1 is a metonym for International Workers Day, a day of celebration of the working class. Behind it lies a history dating back over one-and-a-half centuries.
As for May Day in India, the country witnessed the first celebration of Labour Day in 1923 in what was then Madras.
GST collection jumps to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in April, the highest since its rollout
The GST collections in April jumped to its highest level of Rs 1,13,865 crore since its roll out in 2017.
The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of April, 2019, is Rs 1,13,865 crore of which CGST is Rs 21,163 crore, SGST is Rs 28,801 crore, IGST is Rs 54,733 crore, the ministry of finance said in a statement.