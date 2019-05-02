Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has declared the 2019 Class 10th or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam result a while ago. Students who had appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website of MBSE, mbse.edu.in. The results can also be accessed at indiaresults.com.

The Board had conducted the HSLC 2019 examination from February 28th to March 15th, 2019. The practical examinations for HSLC were conducted from March 18th to March 22nd, 2019 and now the results have been declared. According to reports, more than 18,000 students had participated in the exam.

Here is the direct link to check the Mizoram 2019 10th class result.

How to check the Mizoram HSLC 2019 result: