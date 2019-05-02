IIT Roorkee will initiate the application process for the JEE Advanced 2019 examination for Indian nationals from tomorrow, May 3rd, 2019. The application process for foreign nationals is already underway.

The application process can be completed at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, and the last day to apply to participate in JEE Advanced 2019 exam is May 9th, 2019.

IIT Roorkee, which is responsible for the JEE Advanced exam in 2019, will conduct the exam on May 27th, 2019. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on May 17 but had to be postponed due to Lok Sabha elections.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts on May 27th, Paper I from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to the coveted IIT colleges. The candidates must fulfill five criteria to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.

The candidate must be among the top 245,000 candidates in JEE Mains 2019, candidates must be born on or after October 1st 1994 (5-year relaxation for SC, ST, PWD), not more than two consecutive attempts, appeared in class XII exam, and should have not been admitted to IIT before.

Howto apply for JEE Advanced 2019 exam:

Visit the JEE Advanced application website. Click on the option for Indian nationals (not yet activated) and feed in the necessary information and Login. Fulfill the registration and application process for JEE Advanced 2019 and submit.

The JEE Advanced Admit Card will be available for download from May 20th, 2019. The exam will be held at multiple centres throughout India and with few centres located internationally. The candidates can go through the official notification to know the all the cities where the exam will be held.

Apart from the above-mentioned information, the notification will also detail the reservation policy, exam pattern, application process, important dates, eligibility criteria among others, which candidates are advised to go through properly.