IIT Roorkee has activated the link for Indian nationals to apply to appear for the JEE Advanced 2019 examination a while ago today, May 3rd, 2019. It was reported yesterday by Scroll.in that the link will get activated today. Candidates who are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced examination can complete the application process at jeeadv.nic.in.

IIT Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced examination on May 27th, 2019 in two shifts, Paper I from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to the prestigious all the Indian Institute of Technology campuses and other prestigious institutions.

Candidates must have cleared the JEE Main 2019 exam and should have been placed in the top 245,000 rank to be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. The candidates must have at least appeared for the Class XIIth exam should not have attempted the JEE Advanced for more than two consecutive times.

The JEE Advanced Admit Card will be available for download from May 20th, 2019. The exam will be held at multiple centres throughout India and with a few centres located internationally.

How to apply for JEE Advanced 2019 exam:

Visit the JEE Advanced application website. Click on the option for ‘JEE Main Candidates’ and feed in the necessary information and Login. Fulfill the registration and application process for JEE Advanced 2019 and submit the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates can go through the official notification to know the all the cities where the exam will be held, details of reservation policy, exam pattern, application process, important dates, eligibility criteria among others. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on May 17 but had to be postponed due to Lok Sabha elections.