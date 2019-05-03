The National Testing Agency (NTA) has listed out a strict dress code for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 exam. The NEET 2019 UG examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 5th, 2019.

The dress code is quite important and it is necessary for candidates to know the strict dress code to avoid embarrassment at the NEET exam, like some students faced in 2017. According to NDTV, in 2017 an 18-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly forced to remove her bra and another student was asked to change her jeans.

NEET 2019 exam dress code

Wear the approved items and leave banned items of clothing at home.

Clothing - what to wear

Light clothes with half sleeves

Slippers and sandals

Clothing - what not to wear

Big buttons

Closed footwear (e.g.: shoes)

Metallic jewellery

Flowers

Badges

Other charms

Customary dress

Candidates who attend the NEET 2019 exam in customary dress such as a burqa or veil must report at least by 8.30 am so that they can be properly frisked.

NEET 2019 banned items

NTA has also given a list of barred items and all candidates will be thoroughly frisked with the help of sensitive metal detectors before entering the exam hall.

Candidates are also barred from carrying any electronic gadgets into the exam hall, such as mobile phones, watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices and earphones. The full list of barred items is given below.

What not to carry to NEET 2019 exam