NEET 2019 dress code details: What not to wear, barred items
NTA has notified about the dress code that NEET 2019 candidates need to follow.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has listed out a strict dress code for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 exam. The NEET 2019 UG examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 5th, 2019.
The dress code is quite important and it is necessary for candidates to know the strict dress code to avoid embarrassment at the NEET exam, like some students faced in 2017. According to NDTV, in 2017 an 18-year-old woman from Kerala was allegedly forced to remove her bra and another student was asked to change her jeans.
NEET 2019 exam dress code
Wear the approved items and leave banned items of clothing at home.
Clothing - what to wear
- Light clothes with half sleeves
- Slippers and sandals
Clothing - what not to wear
- Big buttons
- Closed footwear (e.g.: shoes)
- Metallic jewellery
- Flowers
- Badges
- Other charms
Customary dress
Candidates who attend the NEET 2019 exam in customary dress such as a burqa or veil must report at least by 8.30 am so that they can be properly frisked.
NEET 2019 banned items
NTA has also given a list of barred items and all candidates will be thoroughly frisked with the help of sensitive metal detectors before entering the exam hall.
Candidates are also barred from carrying any electronic gadgets into the exam hall, such as mobile phones, watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices and earphones. The full list of barred items is given below.
What not to carry to NEET 2019 exam
- Mobile phones
- Watch
- Calculator
- Camera
- Earphones
- Bluetooth devices
- Microphones
- Pager
- Health band
- Wallet
- Goggles
- Cap
- Handbag
- Belt
- Rings
- Earrings
- Nose-pin
- Chains or necklaces
- Pendants
- Badges and brooches
- Bracelets
- Text material
- Paper
- Pencil box
- Plastic pouch
- Pen
- Scale / ruler
- Writing pad
- Pen drive
- Eatable items
- Water bottle
- Any metallic item