Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the preliminary answer keys for Final Written Exam for General Studies Paper for the recruitment of 2018 SCT PC Civil and / or equivalent Posts and Technical Paper for SCT PC IT&C Posts on May 3rd, 2019. The answer keys can be accessed at the official website, tslprb.in.

The notification released along with answer keys said that the candidates can raise objections against the answer keys. The last day to submit the objection is May 6th, 2019 (5.00 pm). The notification available in this link details the instructions that candidates need to follow to submit their challenge.

The direct link to access the answer keys for the General Studies paper is here and direct link for Technical Paper is here.

The board had conducted the 2018 SCT PC or Police Constable FWE exam on April 28th, 2019 for both General Studies and Technical Paper for SCT PC IT&C. The candidates eligible to participate in this exam had already cleared a preliminary written exam and PET/PMT stage of the recruitment.

How to download TSLPRB 2018 PC Final Written exam answer keys: