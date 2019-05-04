Delhi University is likely to start the registration for 2019 admission to various colleges under the university on May 20th and it will go on until May 31st, according to Indian Express. The report stated that the first cut-off is likely to be released on June 14th. A DU official Rasal Singh said to Indian Express, “This is a tentative schedule which needs final approval of the Academic Council.”

The CBSE had declared the 12th class result on May 2nd and since then students have been waiting for an update regarding the DU admission process. Indian Express had earlier reported that the number of students who have scored more than 95% has increased by 38.45% and thus the cut-off mark for various streams is also likely to see an increase compared to 2018.

More than 17,600 students managed to score more than 95% this year in CBSE 12th exam compared to around 12,700 in 2018. Even the students scoring more than 90% saw a sharp spike with around 94,200 students managed to hit the 90% mark compared to around 72,600 in 2018.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava said the jump in the percentage of those scoring above 95% means the first cut-off “will be very high”. She also added, “This will definitely affect, if nothing else, at least the first cut-off list. We absolutely cannot afford to over-admit students.”

In 2018, DU had released the first cut-off marks on June 19th. The first cut-off marks had slightly dropped overall compared to 2017. The highest cut-off was by Lady Shri Ram College for its BA programme, which registered a cut-off percentage of 98.75%. This was followed by Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, which had a first cut-off list percentage of 98.50% for its BA (Hons) course in Journalism.

For commerce stream students, the DU cut-off for BCom (Hons) was 97.75% at Lady Shri Ram College, which is the same as last year. In the science stream, Hindu College registered a cut-off of 98% for its BSc (Hons) course in Physics while Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College registered the same DU cut-off (i.e. 98%) for its BSc (Hons) course in Computer Science.

Students can click on this direct link to access the 2018 DU first cut-off list for Arts and Commerce for various colleges. For DU Science stream, students can click on this direct link to access the DU first cut-off list for 2018.