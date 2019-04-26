Andhra Pradesh ICET 2019 answer keys for all papers were released today, April 26th, 2019. The answer keys for papers for admissions to 1st year MBA/MCA courses have been released and can be accessed at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ICET

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer keys and the last day to submit the objection is 5.00 pm on April 29th, 2019. The candidates are advised to go through the format and instructions that they need to follow to submit the objection.

Candidates can click on the link to raise objection on the home page which will download a PDF document containing all the instructions. Apart from the answer keys, the candidates can also download the question paper and candidate’s response sheet for all the papers from the official website.

How to download AP EAMCET 2019 answer keys:

Visit the AP EAMCET official website. Click on the link for ‘Exam Papers and Preliminary Keys’ on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer key page. A new page will open which will have links for all the question paper and answer keys for both shifts. Click on the relevant link to download the required question paper and answer keys, which can be printed if needed.

Sri Venkanteswara University, Tirupati conducted the ICET 2019 examination on behalf of APSCHE from April 26th, 2019. The common admission examination is conducted for admissions to the first year of MBA and MCA by universities and institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The APICET result is expected to be declared on May 6th, 2019.