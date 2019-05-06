Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Main examination for the 2018 Public Prosecutor recruitment today, May 6th, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the Preliminary examination and have registered to appear for the Main exam can download the admit card from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC will be conducting the Main exam for the recruitment of Public Prosecutors on May 11th and May 12th, 2019. The Preliminary examination result was declared on February 11th, 2019.

Candidates can download the TNPSC Public Prosecutor admit card from this direct link.

The notification for the recruitment was released by the TNPSC on October 3rd and the application process went on until October 31st, 2019. The total number of vacancies for the public prosecutor is 46 and the recruitment is being done under Tamil Nadu General Service.

TNPSC had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment on January 5th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared this stage of the exam are eligible to appear for the Main examination which is scheduled to be conducted on May 5th and May 6th, 2019.