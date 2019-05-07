Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to announce the results for Class 10th board exams soon on its website - bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10th 2019 exams can check their respective scores online by using their examination roll number and date of birth details.

However, the date for the release of BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 has not been confirmed by the board as yet. Hence, the results may take a few more days as well. Several news reports have speculated the result announcement so far based on last years records. Last year the board has released the results on May 7, 2018.

But without an official confirmation from the board, any result announcement report needs to be considered with a pinch of salt. Further, in the wake of current situation in Odisha amid the damage caused by Cyclone Fani, we can safely expect the result announcement to be delayed by at least a few more days.

More than 5 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 exams in Odisha this year. Last year, about 6 lakh students had appeared for the examinations and of that, a total of 4,85,989 students had cleared the matric exam. In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent.