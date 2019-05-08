Directorate General of Examination Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the 11th class or Plus One result in a few hours today, May 8th, 2019, according to several reports. Students who have given the exam can check the result at all the TN DGE results website from 9.30 am onward. The websites on which the result would be released are tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

In 2018, the board had released the Plus One result on May 30th, 2018. The students had scored a pass percentage of 91.3%. Again, girls had performed better than boys. Nearly 8.63 lakh students had appeared for the exam, and girls secured a 94.6% pass percentage and boys 87.4%.

The subject-wise pass percentages of the Tamil Nadu HSE 11th exam have also been revealed, with the most students clearing the Biology exam (96.96%). This was followed by Language (95.36%), Computer Science (95.31%), English (93.33%), Physics (93.0%) and Chemistry (92.74%).

How to check 2019 TN Plus One result

Visit the official Tamil Nadu result website. Click on the link for ‘HSE(+1) First Year March 2019 Results.’ Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the respective fields, and click on ‘Get Marks.’

Your results should be displayed on the screen.

TN DGE has already released the Plus Two and SSLC result. The SSLC result was declared on April 29th and students had managed a pass percentage of 95.2%. The girls scored 97% pass percentage compared to boys who have scored 93.3%.

The Plus Two or 12th result was declared on April 19th and the pass percentage in that exam was 91.3%. Girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.