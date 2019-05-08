Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the 2019 10th class merit list today, May 8th, according to Hindustan Times. An unnamed official revealed to the outlet that the result press conference will be conducted at 11.30 am today. As per the report, PSEB has a tradition to declare the merit list first and the students can check the result after 24 hours.

UPDATE: New updates on PSEB 10th, 12th result has been published and can be accessed in this link.

Therefore, the report says that the press release will declare the 10th class merit list today and tomorrow students can check their result at the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Apart from that the report also added that the 12th class result will be declared by the end of this week. It is expected that on May 10th the board will be releasing the merit list for the class 12th and on May 11th the result will be available for students to check.

It is being reported that that around 3.8 lakh students appeared for the 10th class in 2019. For the 12 class, around 3.4 lakh appeared for the exam. The exam was conducted in the month of March.

In 2018, the board had declared the 10th class result on May 10th. Out of 3.68 lakh students who appeared for the PSEB SSC exam, 2.19 lakh students cleared it. Girls managed to register a pass percentage of 69.13%, while the pass percentage for boys was just 52.13%.

Meanwhile, in 2018, the 12th class result was declared on April 25th. The overall pass percentage for the PSEB 2018 Class 12 exam was 65.97%, with 78.25% of girls passing the exam compared to 60.46% of the boys.