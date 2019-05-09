Gujarat Secondary Board of Education (GSEB) will be declaring the 2019 12th or HSC science stream results and GUJCET 2019 results today, May 9th, 2019. The HSC result is expected to be declared at 8.00 am and GUJCET result at 10.00 am. Both the results will be available at GSEB’s official website, gseb.org.

As reported earlier, this year around 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the GSEB HSC science stream and the board exam was conducted from March 7th to March 16th, 2019.

For GUJCET, 1.35 lakh candidates have appeared for the entrance exam. The GUJCET exam is conducted for admission to professional colleges for degrees in engineering and diplomas or degrees in pharmacy.

How to check GSEB 2019 HSC Science Stream and GUJCET result:

Visit the GSEB official website. Click on the result link for the relevant exam. Enter the seat number and submit. The result will be displayed.

In 2018, The Gujarat 12th science stream registered a pass percentage of 73% in the 2018 exam. Girls did better than boys with a pass percentage of 74.9% compared to boys who registered 73%. Rajkot district emerged as the best performing district. The total number of students who passed the examination stands at 98,067, which is out of the 1.34 lakh students who appeared.