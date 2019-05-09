Chhatisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has finally confirmed that the result of 12th class and 10th class will be declared tomorrow, May 10th, at 1.00 pm. Earlier unconfirmed reports had suggested that the result might be revealed on May 8th; however, LiveHindustan.com has confirmed now that the results for both the classes will be coming out tomorrow.

Once declared, CGBSE results will be available at the official website, cgbse.nic.in, for students to check. The result is also expected to be available at the other website, cgresults.nic.in and cgbse.net, where students can access their board exam scores.

The report from Live Hindustan said that around 6.5 lakh students have appeared for the board exam from the state this year. Of these 6.5 lakh students, 3.88 lakh appeared from the 10th class and 2.66 lakh appeared from the 12th class.

In 2018, the CG Board had declared the result on May 9th. The overall pass percentage in the CGBSE 12th exam was 77%, while that for the 10th class exam was 68.4%. In both the examinations, girls performed better than boys in overall pass percentage.

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th results

Log on to either of the official CGBSE websites (cgbse.nic.in and cgbse.net). Click on Class 10th or Class 12th 2018 result, whichever is relevant. Enter your roll number and the Captcha code and click on ‘Submit’. The CGBSE result will be displayed.

The CGBSE 10th class exam was conducted from March 1st with Main Language as the subject and went on until March 23rd, 2019. Meanwhile, the CGBSE 12th class exam started on March 2nd and the last exam is on March 29th, 2019.